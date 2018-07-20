हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India U19

India U19 beat Sri Lanka U19 by an innings and 21 runs in 1st Youth Test

Ayush Badoni (185*) and Mohit Jangra (5/72) dominated the hosts to the hand India U19 a 1-0 lead in the two-match Youth Test series.     

India U19 beat Sri Lanka U19 by an innings and 21 runs in 1st Youth Test
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

India U19 bundled out Sri Lanka U19 for 324 runs in the second innings on day four to win the 1st Youth Test by an innings and 21 runs on Friday.   

Sri Lanka U19, trailing by 345 runs in the second innings, threatened to draw the match riding on KNM Fernando’s century (104) and MNK Fernando’s 78 off 134 balls but Mohit Jangra (5/72) ran through the hosts’ top-order to hand India U19 a 1-0 lead in the two-match Youth Test series.  

Ayush Badoni top-scored for the visitors smashing a scintillating 185* studded with 19 fours and four sixes along with Atharwa Taide (113), N. Wadhera (82) and Anuj Rawat (63) to power India to a mammoth 589 runs in the first Innings.

Earlier, Badoni (4/24) and Harsh Tyagi (4/92) dismissed the hosts for 244 in the first Innings on day one after Sri Lanka U19 skipper Nipun Perera had opted to bat first. P Sooriyabandara had top-scored with 69 for the hosts after Sri Lanka U19 skipper Nipur Perera had opted to bat first after winning the toss.

India are scheduled to play the second and final Youth Test from July 24 in Hambantota ahead of the five Youth One Day Internationals starting from July 30. 

Brief Score: 

India U19 won by an innings and 21 runs

1st Innings

Sri Lanka U19: 244 all out, P Sooriyabandara (69) /  A Badoni (4/24), Harsh Tyagi (4/92). 

India U19: 589 all out, A. Badoni (185*), A. Taide (113), N. Wadhera (82), Anuj Rawat (63) / SMKS Senarathne (6/170). 

2nd Innings 

Sri Lanka U19: 324 all out, KNM Fernando (104), MNK Fernando (78) / M Jangra (5/72).

