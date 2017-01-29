India U19 fitness trainer Rajesh Sawant found dead in his hotel room

New Delhi: The India U19 team was stunned on Sunday morning in Mumbai as the news broke of their physical fitness trainer being dead. The team is presently preparing for a five-match ODI series against the touring England U19 team.

With the first ODI scheduled to take place tomorrow, the fitness trainer Rajesh Sawant's death sent shockwaves across the entire camp and indeed the Indian cricket fraternity.

After Sawant had missed a schedule, someone was sent to his room and then it was found out that he had died.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) then got into action and joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary reportedly asked Ratnakar Shetty to reach the spot and get more details.

“What I have gathered so far is he did not report for team activities in the morning, so people started looking for him and eventually he was found to have been passed away in his room,” Amitabh Choudhary, BCCI joint secretary, was quoted by Sportstar. “I have asked Prof. Shetty (Ratnakar Shetty, general manager – game development) to visit the site and keep me updated.”

Rajesh Sawant was without a doubt one of the best trainers in Indian domestic circuit and his demise is a huge loss for the young cricketers.

(More to follow)