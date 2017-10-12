India vs Australia 2017, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST

New Delhi: Team India are all geared up for one last Aussie test when they face David Warner's resilient army at the Rajiv Gandhi Internal Stadium in Hyderabad for a series-deciding third T20I match on Friday.

If calculations stand right, then they faced their last series-deciding match against the same Aussie side when they had come to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy – Dharamsala decider where Kuldeep Yadav turned out to be the saviour for the hosts. Can he do it once again?

Continuing with their winning momentum in the ODI series, the Men in Blue had outclassed the Aussies in the first T20I. However, Jason Behrendroff's heroics helped the tourists pull off a stunner in Guwahati. Ergo, a series decider for India and for the Australian team.

Here is everything you need to know about the third T20I match between India and Australia...

When is the third T20I match between India and Australia?

The third T20I match between India and Australia is on Tuesday, October 10.

At what time will the third T20I match between India and Australia start?

The third T20I match between India and Australia will start at 7:00 pm IST

Which are the TV Channels that will do a Live telecast of the third T20I match between India and Australia?

Star Sports 1 is the only channel that will do a Live telecast of the third T20I match between India and Australia.

Where can you watch the third T20I match between India and Australia online?

You can watch the third T20I match between India and Australia on Hotstar.