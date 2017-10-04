close
India vs Australia 2017: Aussies promise to turn up 'afresh' in T20I series

After facing flak aplenty for their abysmal show in the 1-4 ODI series defeat, Australia's hopes of a turnaround rest with the inclusion of fresh faces for the three-match T20I series beginning in Ranchi on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 19:22
New Delhi: After facing flak aplenty for their abysmal show in the 1-4 ODI series defeat, Australia's hopes of a turnaround rest with the inclusion of fresh faces for the three-match T20I series beginning in Ranchi on Saturday. And allrounder Moises Henriques is confident that a new series will bring with it a change in mental state and attitude. 

Besides Henriques, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian and Tim Paine have arrived as T20 specialists for the three-match series. 

"Guys would be embracing the new format and new series and try to put in fresh face to it and get up for this first game here in Ranchi," Henriques said talking to reporters in Ranchi on Wednesday.

"Sometimes all you need is a little bit of change in your mental state, change in attitude and, in this case, the change in format. Hopefully, we can start afresh," he said.

Former Australian pacer Michael Kasprowicz also has a lot of hopes attached to a turnaround in the T20I series. 

"It is always difficult when you are playing cricket in another country, and especially here in India in the most challenging conditions for Australian players to have faced. So I think for the young players over here, they will learn, they'll have some experience," Kasprowicz was quoted by ANI.

"What excites me most about the Australians and the T20 format is that they are experienced here, having played the IPL. So we are really looking forward to that experience coming to the fore and showing what Australia can really do," he said.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaAustraliaIndiaMoises HenriquesCricket

