India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Statistical preview

New Delhi: The second ODI match between India and Australia on Thursday is likely to have rain stoppages, but a result is expected in the line of Chennai series opener. The Eden Gardens ground remained under cover for most part of the day on eve the match with Kolkata witnessing seasonal showers.

Here's all the numbers you need to know ahead of the match:

1. Teams batting first have won each of the past 5 ODIs held at Eden Gardens.

2. India’s win rate at Eden Gardens is 55%. They have won 11 out of 20 matches, with one no result. But Australia are unbeaten here.

3. India and Australia have played only once at Eden Gardens, in 2003, which the Aussies won by 37 runs.

4. But it has been a happy hunting ground for Indian opener Rohit Sharma. It's here that he scored 264, the highest in ODIs, against Sri Lanka. It was the only ODi has played here. In other formats and the IPL, he have done exceedingly well too.

5. MS Dhoni will play his 300 ODI match for India. Overall, it will be his 303 ODI match. He played two ODIs for Asia XI in 2007.

6. Dhoni will be the 6th Indian to reach the 300-ODI landmark, after Tendulkar (463), Dravid (340), Azharuddin (334), Ganguly (308) & Yuvraj (301).

7. Aussie captain will play his 100th ODI for Australia. He will be the 27th Australian to reach this landmark.

8. Mohammed Shami, if plays tomorrow, will be making his 50th ODI appearance for India.

9. David Warner needs 29 runs to become the first Australian to reach 500 ODI runs in 2017. In contrast, Kedar Jadhav needs 57 runs to become the fifth Indian to reach 500 ODI runs this year.

10. Umesh Yadav needs only two wickets to reach 100 mark in ODIs. If he succeeds, he will be the fifth-quickest Indian to this landmark, after Irfan Pathan (59), Zaheer Khan (65), Ajit Agarkar (67), Javagal Srinath (68) & Ishant Sharma (70).

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 26-run win over the world champions in the rain-affected first game in Chennai on Sunday.