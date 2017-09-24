Live - IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Australia have elected to bat

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Australia, 3rd ODI (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the two playing elevens:

TOSS: Australia have won the toss and have elected to bat

There's been weeks of heavy rain in Indore but the sun is shining and the curator has produced this. Bat or bowl first? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/o3KBRuBWuS — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) September 24, 2017

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India can take an unassaible 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Australia by winning the third ODI in Indore.

The Men in Blue are leading the series 2-0 after winning the first two ODIs.

India won the first ODI in Chennai by 26 runs (DLS) before winning the second game in Kolkata by 50 runs.

The third match of the series will be played in Indore.

While there are chances of rain, the match should go ahead as scheduled. Australia have struggled in their batting in both the ODIs and will look to turn that around. '

The Indian top order has also not fired in this series and given the nature of Indore pitch, this could be an ideal ground to get some runs.

Kuldeep Yadav took a hat-trick in the second match to help India win. Even Indian pace bowlers have done well to trouble the Australian batsmen and keep them at low scores.

The third ODI promises to be another tight contest between the two teams.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Adam Zampa, Hilton Cartwright