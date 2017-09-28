close
India vs Australia, 4th ODI: Aaron Finch completes 3000 ODI runs

India last lost an ODI at Chinnaswamy way back in November 2003, also against Australia. In the seven matches since India have won five with one each ending in a tie and no result.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 13:41
India vs Australia, 4th ODI: Aaron Finch completes 3000 ODI runs
Courtesy: PTI

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Australia 4th ODI. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Overs 2 | AUSTRALIA: 9/0 | Aaron Finch 8 (9), David Warner 1 (3)

Umesh Yadav came into the attack from the other end. He managed to keep Aaron Finch under check and gave away just 4 runs in his over.

Overs 1 | AUSTRALIA: 5/0 | Aaron Finch 5 (4), David Warner 0 (2)

Aaron Finch and David Warner started the proceedings for Australia, while Mohammed Shami opened the attack for India. 

Finch gets started with a four through covers and brings up his 3000 ODI runs.

IND XI: A Rahane, RG Sharma, V Kohli, K Jadhav, M Pandey, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, A Patel, M Shami, U Yadav, Y Chahal

AUS XI: D Warner, A Finch, S Smith, TM Head, P Handscomb, MP Stoinis, M Wade, P Cummins, N Coulter-Nile, A Zampa, K Richardson

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India have been dominating the five-match ODI series against Australia.

The Men in Blue took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series by winning the third ODI in Indore.

The lead gives the hosts a chance to experiment with their playing XI in the upcoming matches.

India won the first ODI in Chennai by 26 runs (DLS) before winning the second game in Kolkata by 50 runs.

The third game in Indore was the first time when Kohli's men chased in the ongoing series and won by five wickets.

India also became the number one team in the ODIs after the win on Sunday and one more win out of the two matches will keep them at the helm for a longer period.

The fourth match of the series will be played in Bengaluru today.

Australia have struggled in their batting so far in this series. Even in the third ODI, after getting a good platform early on, they failed to cross the 300-run mark which looked easy during the mid-innings.

The fourth ODI promises to be another tight contest between the two teams as the M Chinnaswamy stadium is a small ground and the runs will be easy to find.

Opener Rohit Sharma needs two more sixes to become the first Indian player to hit 50 sixes against an opponent in ODIs.

David Warner will become the 28th Australian player to feature in 100 ODIs. His 4093 runs after 99 ODIs is bettered only by Hashim Amla (4798) and Viv Richards (4122).

Kohli needs 13 more runs to reach 2000 ODI runs as captain. He has five innings at his disposal to become the fastest to reach there.

Teams:

India: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Lokesh Rahul

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Hilton Cartwright

India vs AustraliaIndia Vs Australia Live ScoreIndia vs Australia 4th ODIcricket newsIndia Cricket NewsDavid WarnerRohit SharmaVirat KohliMS Dhoni

