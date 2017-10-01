IND vs AUS, 5th ODI updates: Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Kuldeep are back

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Australia, 5th ODI. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Australia win the toss and elect to bat first in the fifth and final @Paytm ODI #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/5bhctFOpBF — BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2017

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India won the first three ODIs of the five-match series against Australia and clinched the series 3-0, before losing the fourth match in Bengaluru.

Steve Smith's Australia's 21-run win on Thursday gave them the first taste of victory on this tour.

Both teams now head to Nagpur for the fifth and final ODI.

The Men in Blue will look to conclude the ongoing series on a high by winning it 4-1.

Kohli's men will also fight for the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings.

India briefly displaced top-ranked South Africa after winning the third ODI in Indore but were back to the second spot after the hosts lost the fourth ODI in Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, Australia won the toss and opted to bat.

David Warner and Aaron Finch put up a solid partnership of 231 runs, with Warner scoring 124 and Finch missing his hundred by six runs.

The visitors piled up 334 for the loss of five wickets in their 50 overs.

In reply, the hosts managed to get 313 for the loss of eight wickets, with Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav scoring half-centuries respectively.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel and Lokesh Rahul.

Australia: Steven Smith (captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.