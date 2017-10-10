India vs Australia: How Jason Behrendorff ripped India apart

New Delhi: Playing in just his second T20 international, Australia's left-arm fast bowler conceded four fours but more importantly took four wickets in his first three overs of the second T20 International against India in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Behrendorff's four wickets, which ripped India's top order apart, included openers Rohit Sharma (8) and Shikhar Dhawan (2), as well as Manish Pandey (6) and skipper Virat Kohli, who recorded his first duck in T20 internationals.

Here's a blow-by-by account of Behrendorff's antics:

0.4 Overs: Behrendorff to Rohit, struck in front, loud appeal. Given! Rohit didn't move his feet enough to counter the late movement. The ball swung in after pitching middle and off.

Rohit Sharma lbw b Behrendorff 8 (4b 2x4 0x6)

0.6 Overs: Behrendorff to Kohli, OUT. Stun silence in the crowd. The skipper is out for a duck for the first time in T20Is. Discusses with Dhawan about DRS but decides against it. The bowler claimed a caught and bowled, so Kohli would have known if he hit it or not. Walks back, done in by a back-of-a-length delivery that came in to beat him as he shaped up to flick it.

Virat Kohli c & b Behrendorff 0 (2b 0x4 0x6)

2.2 overs: Behrendorff to Pandey. He did little in terms of moving his feet, just poked at a ball that was delivered across and moved a touch to take the edge of the bat. Jason is in the middle of a dream spell! Tim Paine completes an easy catch.

Manish Pandey c Paine b Behrendorff 6 (7b 1x4 0x6)

4.3 Overs: Behrendorff to Dhawan. What a catch by David Warner, paddling back. The Indian opener wanted to chip it over the in-field. But he put little less on it to beat Warner, who tumbled at the end of a brilliant effort.

Shikhar Dhawan c Warner b Behrendorff 2 (6b 0x4 0x6)

The young Aussie speedster finished his four-over spell with figures of 4/21.