India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I, Guwahati: Australia opt to bowl, India unchanged

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of second T20 international between India vs Australia in Guwahati. Here you can catch live updates, scores, commentary, analysis from the game in real time. (Where can you watch the match online? )

PLAYING XIs:

INDIA: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

AUSTRALIA: David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

Australia wins the toss. Elect to bowl first. Follow the game here - https://t.co/W9IeYFSREr #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/fZYYKG2zef — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2017

TOSS: Australia win the toss and Warner decides to bowl in the must-win game. India are playing with an unchanged XI from the last game.

6:25 p.m. Five minutes away from the toss. Rain and overcast conditions are no longer a surprise in this series, and it has followed the two teams to Guwahati. But rain has stopped and the news is that the match will start on time.

6:15 p.m. It's been seven years since international cricket was last played in Guwahati during New Zealand's tour of India. So it's a big day for the fans here.

New Delhi: After a stunning nine-wicket victory in a rain-marred first T20I encounter in Ranchi, Team India will be aiming to wrap up the three-match series in their favour when they face a hapless Australian side for the second match, Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, today. (IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Match Preview)

The Men in Blue have so far been a dominant force in Australia's limited-overs campaign in India, this year. Having crumbled down Steve Smith's men 4-1 in the five-match ODI series, the hosts extended their domination in the shortest format of the game with a ravishing victory at JSCA Stadium on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and his army will thus be looking at a second victory in the T20I series in a bid to stand closer to the World No.1 ranking in T20Is. A win tonight will take them ahead of England and West Indies to rank three on the ICC T20I Rankings chart.

While nothing stands in favour of the Aussies, but the stand-in skipper is confident that the tourists can stun the home side with a win in the second T20I match. "We have just got to keep going out there and keep backing ourselves 100 per cent. We have just got to keep playing the game that we know and that's the brand of cricket that we bring to the table," said David Warner told reporters in a pre-match presser in Guwahati.