India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks five decades old Chandu Borde's national record

New Delhi:Cheteshwar Pujara failed to hit a hundred on the first day of India-Bangladesh one-off Test on Thursday in Hyderabad. But the Indian batsman managed to eclipsed decades old national record during his 83-run knock.

Pujara, who recently celebrated his 29th birthday is now holds the national record of scoring most runs in a single season. The record was previously belonged to Chandu Borde, who had scored 1604 runs in the 1964-65 season that included runs in Tests as well as first-class matches.

When Pujara reached 83 today, he surpassed Borde by a run and now has 1605 runs in the season. The right-handed batsman has still four Tests to go, and may well end up scoring 2000 runs in the season. It will indeed become some record to break for any other batsman.

Pujara scored 1585 runs during the 2012-13 season, which is third highest in the list.