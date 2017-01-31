India vs Bangladesh: Parthiv Patel dropped, Wriddhiman Saha back, Abhinav Mukund recalled

New Delhi: Led by chief selector MSK Prasad, BCCI selection committee today announced the squad for lone Test against Bangladesh.

Wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel, who led Gujarat to their first ever Ranji Trophy triumph by beating Mumbai in the final, was dropped in favour of established glove-man Wriddhiman Saha.

Here's India's complete squad:

Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Amit Mishra, Abhinav Mukund, Bhuveneshwar Kumar, Karun Nair and Hardik Pandya

Abhinav Mukund is the only new entrant in the team which has remained the same barring Parthiv Patel's swap with Wriddiham Saha.

Murali Vijay, meanwhile, got injured during the final Test and wasn't even a part of the Tamil Nadu squad for their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. After assuring the selection committee of his fitness in the inter-state T20 tournament, he has been able to retain his spot for the single-Test series.

Mukund has been a steady scorer with over 700 runs in Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu and will return to the national team dressing room after twin tours of West Indies and England in 2011.

India's premier spin-duo, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, have made a comeback in the Indian setup after being given a break from the ongoing T20I series against England.

Bangladesh have toured India four times – 1990, 1998, 2006 and 2016. However, they are yet to play a Test match in India. Bangladesh recently toured New Zealand for a two-Test series where they lostlost both matches by 7 and 9 wickets, respectively.

The one-off Test will be played in Hyderabad.

The squad announcement was scheduled to happen in afternoon but it got delayed after by six hours after Amitabh Chaudhary was barred from convening the selection committee meeting by Chief of Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai.