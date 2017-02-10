India vs Bangladesh: Records tumble in Hyderabad; Virat Kohli & Co post record 3 consecutive 600-plus scores

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Indian team continues to set new standards in Test cricket. The Day 2 of the one-off India-Bangladesh Test also witnessed more than few records tumbled.

India declared their innings at 687 for 6 in 166 overs, and thus became the first team to post 600-plus runs in three consecutive Tests.

In the previous two matches, both against England, India scored 631 at Mumbai & 759/7d in Chennai.

This is not an impossible record, but it will some time from a truly great team to beat it.

It's one of the many records set on Friday. Following are some of interesting numbers:

India (687/6d) have recorded their highest score vs Bangladesh in Tests, eclipsing the 610 for three wickets declared at Dhaka in May 2007.

Ajinkya Rahane (82) has registered his second fifty vs Bangladesh - his tenth in Tests. His first fifty vs Bangladesh was 98 at Fatullah in June 2015.

Rahane's highest score in his previous six innings in Tests was 26 vs England at Visakhapatnam in November 2016.

Rahane has completed his 1000 runs in first match innings in Tests - his tally being 1048 (ave.55.15) in 20 innings, including three hundreds and five fifties.

Virat Kohli and Rahane were associated in a stand of 222 - India's highest fourth-wicket partnership vs Bangladesh in Tests, outstripping the 189 between Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly at Chittagong in 2007.

Overall, four double century partnerships have been registered for India vs Bangladesh - one each for the first, second, third and fourth wickets.

Kohli and Rahane have recorded three 200-plus stands for the fourth-wicket, equalling an Indian record, held by Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Just one pair has registered more 200-plus stands for this wicket in Tests - four by Ricky Ponting & Michael Clarke.

Kamrul Islam (19-1-100-0) has produced his worst bowling performance in terms of runs conceded in a Test innings. His economy rate (5.26) is his worst in a Test innings when he has bowled at least ten overs.

Seven times five bowlers or more have conceded 100 runs or more in a Test innings - the first such occasion against India. Just once six bowlers had conceded 100 runs or more in a Test innings - for Zimbabwe during Sri Lanka's total of 713 for three wickets declared at Bulawayo in 2004.

Virat Kohli (204) is the third captain to post a double century vs Bangladesh in Tests, joining Graeme Smith's 232 for South Africa at Chittagong in 2008 and Stephen Fleming's 202 for New Zealand at Chittagong in 2004.

Kohli has recorded four double hundreds as captain while four other Indian skippers have achieved the feat once each - Nawab of Pataudi, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli is the second Indian batsman to hit double

century against Bangladesh - the first being Sachin Tendulkar - 248 not out at Dhaka in December 2004.

Kohli has become the first player to hit double centuries in four successive Test series. He had recorded 200 vs West Indies at North Sound, 211 vs New Zealand at Indore & 235 vs England at Mumbai in the previous three Test rubbers last year.

Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid had recorded the distinction in three consecutive series.

Just three Indian players have posted more double centuries than Kohli in Tests - 6 each by Virender Sehwag & Sachin Tendulkar and five by Rahul Dravid.

Kohli's tally of four innings of 200-plus as captain has been exceeded only by Brian Lara (5). Don Bradman, Michael Clarke and Graeme Smith have also four innings of 200-plus to their credit in Tests.

Kohli has managed 1168 runs in fifteen innings (ave.89.84), including four centuries and two fifties, in the 2016-17 home season - the highest tally by any batsman in a home season, eclipsing the 1105 (ave.69.06), including four hundreds and three half-centuries, in 17 innings by Virender Sehwag in 2004-05.

Wriddhiman Saha (106 not out) has posted his highest Test score - his second century - the first being 104 vs West Indies at Gros Islet in August 2016.

Saha is the first Indian wicketkeeper to register a hundred in India as well as outside the subcontinent in Tests.

Ravindra Jadeja (60 not out) has posted back to back fifties for the first time in Tests. In his previous innings, he had scored 51 vs England at Chennai in December 2016.

Jadeja's first fifty vs Bangladesh is his fifth in Tests.

Jadeja and Saha were associated in a stand of 118 (unbroken) - India's second highest seventh-wicket partnership vs Bangladesh in Tests, next only to the 121 between Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Joshi at Dhaka in November 2000.

For the first time, five batsmen between number two and six have posted 75 or more in the same Test innings.

(With PTI inputs)