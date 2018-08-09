हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs England

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 live updates

India meet England in the second Test of the five-match series at Lord’s, London on Thursday. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

India meet England in the second Test of the five-match series at Lord’s, London on Thursday. 

Here are the live match updates from Day 1: 

 

 

#Slight drizzle has delayed the toss. 

Asian teams enjoy a healthy record at the Lord’s. Since 2014,  Asian sides have won three and drawn two Tests at Lord’s. The wicket is dry but the slight drizzle and the overcast conditions will offer some assistance to the bowlers.  

England held their nerves in the neck-and-neck first Test as India fell short of 31 runs. The 20-year-old Sam Curran fired a run-a-ball half-century to help England to a competitive total before Indian batsmen collapsed chasing a target of 194 runs. 

However, hosts England will miss the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who will be appearing in Bristol to answer charges of affray. Pacer Chris Woakes was drafted into the squad as Stokes’ replacement. 20-year-old Oliver Pope earned his maiden call-up and is most likely to play ahead of Dawid Malan in the second Test. 

The visitors will look to answer their batting woes and get back into the five-match series. 

Squads: 

India: Virat Kohli (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah. 

England: Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Moeen Ali. 

 

 

