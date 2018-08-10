India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 live updates

India meet England on Day 2 of the second Test at Lord’s, London on Friday.
Here are the live match updates from Day 2:
# Play will resume at 12.45 local time. The lunch break has been shifted to 13.45 pm and Tea will be taken at 16.40 pm local time.
It has stopped raining and the covers are coming off. Play to resume at 12.45 local time.#ENGvIND
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 10, 2018
# Anderson scalped Murali Vijay and KL Rahul with nearly similar deliveries. A late out-swinger! To Vijay, he bowled it around the middle and off stump and bowled outside the off stump for Rahul. Vijay opened his shoulder and wanted to play it over the leg but the ball swung away from him and knocked the off stump. KL Rahul was drawn forward and once again the ball swung late from the off-stump line and took an outside edge to Bairstow. Both the batsmen opened up and failed to read the swing and hardly covered the line. Just like the Edgbaston match, the away swinger continues to trouble the Indian batsmen. This is testing times for India.
# Rain stops play! Heavy drizzle and the players are off the field. India will be happy to take a breather here.
# India 10/2! Click here for the detailed scorecard.
# Wicket!! James Anderson is having the time of his life. Forces Rahul (8) forward and the late swing takes an outside edge back to keeper Jonny Bairstow. India lose their second wicket!
# The ball is moving around, carrying well. James Anderson is bowling brilliantly and looks in a good rhythm. It will be a tricky first session for the Indians, who will have to read the swing well.
# Though Pujara has not been among the runs in the recent matches, he eats up a lot of deliveries and more importantly, he survives the new ball. This makes it easy for other batsmen, who don't have to face the new ball.
# Cheteshwar Pujara is in at number three.
# Wicket!! What a delivery. James Anderson bowls a beautiful delivery that swings away to knock Vijay's off-stump! Vijay departs for a duck.
# Murali Vijay and KL Rahul will open the innings for India.
# Surrey's 20-year-old Ollie Pope makes his Test debut at Lord's.
Congratulations to @OPope32 on his first England cap! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/pPOlQVcRUM
— ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2018
Playing XI:
India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.
England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
# England have won the toss and opted to bowl first!
#Rain had washed out Day 1 and both captains are now in the middle for the toss!
Asian teams enjoy a healthy record at the Lord’s. Since 2014 Asian sides have won three and drawn two Tests at Lord’s. The wicket is dry but the slight drizzle and the overcast conditions will offer some assistance to the bowlers.
Asian teams enjoy a healthy record at the Lord’s. Since 2014, Asian sides have won three and drawn two Tests at Lord’s. The wicket looks dry but the slight drizzle and the overcast conditions will offer some assistance to the bowlers.
England held their nerves in the neck-and-neck first Test as India fell short of 31 runs. Sam Curran, 20, fired a run-a-ball half-century to help England to a competitive total before the Indian batsmen collapsed chasing a target of 194 runs.
England will miss the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who will be appearing in Bristol to answer charges of affray. Stokes was the pick of the English bowlers in the first Test. His 4/40 in the second innings helped England take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Pacer Chris Woakes was drafted into the squad as Stokes’ replacement. A 20-year-old Oliver Pope earned his maiden call-up and is most likely to play ahead of Dawid Malan in the second Test.
The Indian batsmen, who succumbed to England’s probing pace and swing, will look to answer their batting woes in the second match. Skipper Virat Kohli was the lone Indian batsman who put up meaningful contributions with the bat. He smashed his first Test century (149) in the first innings and a 51 in the second innings as wickets kept tumbling at the other end.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.
England: Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Moeen Ali.