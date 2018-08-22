India took just 17 balls to clinch the third Test against England at Nottingham by 203 runs to make a comeback in the five-match series. The last English batsman to be dismissed was James Anderson caught by Ajinkya Rahane of Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling for 11 runs. On day four of the Test match, Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets in his 29-over spell crushing the backbone of the English batting line-up. Ishant Sharma also chipped in with two wickets.

Here are the updates from Day 5:

## India win third test against England by 203 runs. India 329, 352/7 declared; England 161, 317.

##As India look forward to an emphatic win against England in the third test, Pandya begins the Indian attack, delivers a maiden. England are 311/9 at the moment.

Adil Rashid and James Anderson are at the crease. India will hope to take the last wicket as soon as possible to win the match.

Scores: India 329, 352/7 vs England 161, 311/9 (Jos Buttler 106, Ben Stokes 62; Jasprit Bumrah 5/85 Ishant Sharma 2/70) at stumps on Day 4.

Playing XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.