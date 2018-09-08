India vs England 5th Test Day 2 live updates

The second day of the fifth and final Test between India and England will see the visiting team's innings on Saturday.

Follow the live match updates from Day 2:

# England 278/8 after 109 overs. Click here for the detailed scorecard.

# Half-century! Jos Buttler continues to score around the tail and brings up his 10th Test half-century.

# The England lower-order has now added 65 runs to their overnight score (198) and are threatening to bat out the first session. India have bowled brilliantly but are starting to leak runs, they are giving it (momentum) here as Virat Kohli cuts a frustrated figure.

# Interestingly, Jos Buttler with 281 runs in 8 innings is England's highest run-scorer, in this series, but continues to bat at number 7. Buttler is also the second highest run-getter (overall) behind Virat Kohli (544 runs).

# Stuart Broad is in at number 10.

# England 215/8!

# Wicket!! Bumrah makes the most of Adil Rashid's huge bat and pad gap and traps him in front. Rashid departs for 15 runs England 8 down.

# England 207/7 after 95 overs. Click here for the detailed scorecard.

# The Indian bowlers are once again up against the England tail without the dangerous Sam Curran. Jos Buttler, who has been playing around the English lower-order, will look to counter-attack and add as many runs as possible. Anything from here is bonus runs for England.

Brief score: England 198/7 (90) (Alastair Cook 71, Moeen Ali 50 / Ishant Sharma 3-28)

English players kept the game steady for a while but India took charge after Tea as pacer Ishant Sharma took 3 wickets.

The first day also witnessed veteran cricketer Alastair Cook's batting where he scored 71 runs. The ongoing Test is Cook's last match before he retires from international cricket.

England's skipper Joe Root was sent-off for a duck and the dismissal triggered a collapse as the hosts were reduced from 133/3 to 181/7.

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.