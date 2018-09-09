India vs England, 5th Test Day 3: Live updates

India, who let it slip on the second day, take on England on Day 3 of the fifth Test at Kennington Oval, London. Pacers James Anderson (2/20) and Ben Stokes (2/44) reduced India to 174/6 at stumps on Day two.

Here are the live match updates from Day 3:

Brief score:

India trail by 158 runs

India 1st innings 174/6 (51 overs) (Virat Kohli 49 / KL Rahul 37)

England 1st innings 332/10 (122 overs) (Jos Buttler 89, Alastair Cook 71)

Cheteshwar Pujara (37) and KL Rahul (37) got India off to a decent start with a 64-run partnership. While Sam Curran got the better of KL Rahul with a ripper, James Anderson scalped Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in quick session to put India on the back foot at 103/4.

Virat Kohli then built a 51-run partnership with debutant Hanuma Vihari. Just when India looked like settling in, Stokes dismissed skipper Kohli for a 70-ball 49.

Earlier, Indian bowlers went past the English bats umpteen times but the lower-order annoyed India and added 134 runs to their overnight score. Jos Buttler's 133-ball 89 steered England to a competitive score of 332/10. In response

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.