Women's World T20 semi-final, India vs England: Live Updates

India and England are all set to battle it out in the semifinals of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 on Friday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.
Here are the live-match updates:
# India 77/2 (13 overs)
# India 67/2 (12 overs)
# India 64/2 (11 overs)
# India need to rebuild after losing two quick wickets in the last few overs. Harmanpreet will be looking to lead from the front on a pitch which is difficult to bat on.
# India 59/2 (10 overs)
# India 55/2 (9 overs)
# Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur makes her way down at No 4!
# Wicket! England have got their second wicket on a tricky pitch in the form of Taniya Bhatia who attempts to smash the ball but fails to generate any proper timing, resulting in a simple catch for Sciver. India 53/2 (8.4 overs)
# India 50/1 (8 overs)
# India 48/1 (7 overs)
# Rodrigues comes down at No 3!
# India 43/1 (6 overs)
# Wicket! Smriti Mandhana has handed an easy catch back to Ecclestone off a delivery which was bowled in a deceiving fashion leaving the batswoman in no position to complete the shot. Mandhana departs for 34. India 43/1 (6 overs)
# The Indian openers have ensured an aggressive start in this crucial clash. They will be looking to continue in the same vein in the coming overs, which can set the stage for a defendable total.
# India 35/0 (5 overs)
# India 28/0 (4 overs)
# India 18/0 (3 overs)
# India 9/0 (2 overs)
# India 3/0 (1 over)
# Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Taniya Bhatia are all set to kick off proceedings for India!
# Mithali Raj is not a part of the matchday 11 for India, which will make the clash all the more interesting.
#England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Lauren Winfield, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Hazell, Sophie Ecclestone, Kirstie Gordon
# India Women (Playing XI): Taniya Bhatia(w), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav
# Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first!
A girl taking up cricket as a profession did not go down well with my family, but my parents cocooned me from the negativity.”
India will be looking to extract revenge after being defeated in the finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 by England at Lord's last July.
The former are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having registered comprehensive wins against New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland and Australia respectively.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been the player to watch out for, with some eye-catching performances throughout the tournament.
She has enjoyed quality support from the rest of the batswomen like Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues as well.
The bowlers have been exceptional as well with some tight fielding making India seem all the more formidable.
England, on the other hand have struggled to make their presence felt.
The performances of the batting unit has left much to be desired resulting in the bowlers being left without much of a total to defend.
The outfit recorded a narrow loss in their last group stage game against West Indies following a shoddy performance and will be looking to bounce back against India.
Squads for ICC Women’s World T20 2018 :
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Devika Vaidya , Arundhati Reddy
England: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont , Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Dani Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.