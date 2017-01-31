India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
The third T20I, which is like a final, will be played at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on February 1.
Nagpur: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni stopped the play for few minutes during 2nd ODI between India and England played at Kanpur on Sunday.
The incident happened in the eighth over of England's innings when Dhoni realised that led light of one of the bails had stopped working.
England's scoreboard read 45.2 after 7.1 overs when the umpires called for a replacement, so as to ensure fair play.
Watch the incident here:
— Akhil Gupta (@AkhilGu04115966) January 30, 2017
Men in Blue won the match by five runs to level series 1-1.
The third T20I, which is like a final, will be played at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on February 1.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Fateh ka Fatwa: Is it the right time to bring reforms in Muslim laws?
- 'Mann Ki Baat': Highlights of what PM Narendra Modi said in the programme
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Mob attacks police station in West Bengal's Bardhman, several policemen injured
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Virender Sehwag lost for words as Jasprit Bumrah bowls India to thrilling win
- India vs England: Virat Kohli hits a breathtaking six, again — VIDEO
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!
- Donald Trump-Narendra Modi friendship led to my arrest in Pakistan: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed - Watch