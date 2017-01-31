close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 12:56
India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I

Nagpur: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni stopped the play for few minutes during 2nd ODI between India and England played at Kanpur on Sunday.

The incident happened in the eighth over of England's innings when Dhoni realised that led light of one of the bails had stopped working.

England's scoreboard read 45.2 after 7.1 overs when the umpires called for a replacement, so as to ensure fair play.

Watch the incident here:

Men in Blue won the match by five runs to level series 1-1.

The third T20I, which is like a final, will be played at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on February 1.

