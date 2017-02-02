India vs England: Six-year-old fan lands in hospital after being hit by Suresh Raina's six

New Delhi: While Indian batsman Suresh Raina's quickfire knock at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during 3rd T20I against England was a treat to watch, it proved to be bad news for one of the young fans in the stands. Satish, a six-year-old fan, was rushed to the hospital after being hit by one of the sixes which came out of Raina's willow.

After being hit on the thigh, the kid was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with some minor injuries. There was nothing serious as he requested to be sent back to the stadium to watch India's performance.

“Satish was injured after one of Raina’s sixes landed on his left thigh. He was rushed to the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s medical center at the stadium for treatment,” Dr. Mathew Chandy told PTI.

“He complained of minor pain. We gave him the first aid and after 10 minutes, he requested to be relieved to watch the rest of the match. We had to give in his demand,” the doctor said.

After being recalled into India's T20I squad, Raina made the most of the opportunity as he launched a counter-attack against England after losing skipper Virat Kohli in the second over of the match.

Batting at number three, Raina hammered 63 runs off just 45 balls. His knock was studded with five sixes and two boundaries.

After putting 202 runs on board, Men in Blue bowled England out for 127 runs to register a comprehensive win with which they also clinched the series 2-1.