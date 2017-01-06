India vs England squad: Super-excited Yuvraj Singh commits a Gaffe on twitter
Yuvraj last feature for India in an ODI on December 11, 2013 against South Africa at Centurion.
New Delhi: Indian cricket fans were ecstatic seeing Yuvraj Singh make his comeback in the Indian squad for ODIs and T20Is against England. But it wasn't just his fans, Yuvi too went crazy hearing the news of his selection.
The stylish left-hander tweeted and quickly deleted this tweet as the news of his inclusion in the team broke.
Visibly pleased with a surprise recall, Yuvraj just couldn’t control his emotions and committed a gaffe on Twitter.
The 35-year-old must have been embarrassed with the tweet and hence quickly deleted it.
On being asked about selection of Yuvraj Singh, Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad lauded the batsman saying he played well in the domestic circuit and has been rewarded for his performances.
"We should appreciate how Yuvraj has played. He did extremely well in domestic cricket, which has been appreciated," Prasad said in the press conference.
Yuvraj last feature for India in an ODI on December 11, 2013 against South Africa at Centurion while his last T20I appearance came on March 27, 2016 against Australia at Mohali in the World T20.
The Punjab batsman put extreme pressure on selectors after stellar performances this Ranji Trophy season, smashing 672 runs in five matches (eight innings) with a high score of 260.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hyderabad man cultivating marijuana inside flat arrested
- Veteran actor Om Puri passes away in Mumbai
- Actor Akshay Kumar furious over Dec 31 molestation in Bengaluru; shares video expressing concern
- EC demands clarification from Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav over SP feud
- DNA: Will Finland-inspired 'basic income scheme' be successful in India?
- India vs England squad: Super-excited Yuvraj Singh commits a Gaffe on twitter
- IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli named captain, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ashish Nehra recalled
- Akhilesh Yadav checkmates father Mulayam, Samajwadi Party bank accounts frozen
- Coconut oil: Side effects you need to know!
- India vs England Squad Announcement: As it happened..