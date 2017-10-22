India vs New Zealand 2017, 1st ODI: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST

New Delhi: Hardly challenged in a dominating run this season, India will once again start as the overwhelming favourites when they take on an inconsistent-but-gritty New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, starting today with the first match at the historic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli & Co are on a high after their comprehensively thrashing of world champions Australia earlier this month. And the Black Caps will have to come up with a really special effort to make a mark against the rampaging hosts.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Date: October 22, 2017

Time: 1:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

TV Listing: Star Sports network

Live streaming: Hotstar.com

Complete ODI series schedule:

Ist ODI at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on October 22 (Sunday)

2nd ODI at MCA Stadium, Pune on October 25 (Wednesday)

3rd ODI at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur on October 29 (Sunday)

All matches start at 1.30 PM IST

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi