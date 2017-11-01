India vs New Zealand 2017, 1st T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India will take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first game of the three-match T20I series at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Both teams had a competitive ODI series which India won 2-1 but New Zealand gave a tough fight to the Men in Blue.

Chasing 338 to win, the Kiwis lost the final ODI in Kanpur by just 6 runs.

Now, the focus shifts to T20Is - a format in which the Black Caps are the number one team in the world.

India have never beaten New Zealand in T20Is so they will be looking to set that record straight.

The Kotla ground in Delhi is not known for big scores or pacy wicket. It is known to support the spinners with low and slow track.

Both India and New Zealand will have to cope up with the conditions in New Delhi.

Team India have included uncapped players Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj in their squad and Wednesday's game will also be the last international game of pacer Ashish Nehra who announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this month.

When?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international will be played on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. This will be the first match of the three-match T20 international series.

Where?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi. This is the first T20 game that will be played at this ground after the World T20 semi-final between England and New Zealand in March 2016.

Time?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international will begin at 07:00 PM IST (1330 hrs GMT) since it is a day-night fixture. IND vs NZ T20 will be played in New Delhi and will be played under lights. The toss of IND vs NZ 1st T20 will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 06:30 PM IST.

Where to watch?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 06:00 PM IST including the pre-match show.

Live streaming?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international will be live streamed on HotStar.