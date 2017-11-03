India vs New Zealand 2017, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST

New Delhi: India are on a roll. After their brilliant 53-run win in the first of three T20Is against New Zealand, the hosts will look to clinch the series when the two teams meet on Saturday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

India have already won the three-match ODI series 2-1, and a win tomorrow in Rajkot will help India make grounds in the T20I rankings. Virat Kohli & Co are currently fifth, while the Kiwis are second.

India's win in Delhi on Wednesday helped Pakistan overtake the Kiwis. The Windies and Englan are third and fourth respectively.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

When?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 International will be played on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Where?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 International will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. This would be the second T20 International to be played at this venue on the outskirts of the city which was the home venue of IPL side Gujarat Lions earlier this year. The first one was against Australia in October, 2013, won by the home side.

Time?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 International will begin at 07:00 PM IST (1330 hrs GMT) since it is a day-night fixture. The toss will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 06:30 PM IST.

Where to watch?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 International will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 06:00 PM IST including the pre-match show.

Live streaming?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international will be live streamed on HotStar.

Sqauads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ashish Nehra (only for first T20I).

New Zealand : Kane Williamson (c), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk).