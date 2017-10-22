India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI at Mumbai

12:50 pm IST: Team India arrived at the stadium a little while ago.

12:38 pm IST: First glimpse of Wankhede pitch, courtesy BCCI

Take a look at the pitch for the 1st ODI against #NZ at the Wankhede. Win the toss and ? #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/2vvndaAgdz — BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2017

12: 33 pm IST: Here are the squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi

12:30 pm IST: Virat Kohli & Co are on a high after their recent triumphs in West Indies, Sri Lanka and of course win against the reigning world champions Australia. For the Kiwis, the hope is to end their losing streak on Indian soil.

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI match between India and New Zealand, being played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.