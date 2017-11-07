India vs New Zealand: Washout threat looms over deciding T20I in Thiruvananthapuram

New Delhi: Dark clouds hang over the third and deciding T20I between Indian and New Zealand on Tuesday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, which has received heavy rainfall over the last three days, keeping the ground under cover and players restricted to indoors.

It's the return of international cricket in the famous Capital city of Kerala that last hosted an international fixture in 1988 during West Indies's tour of India.

The series stands locked at 1-1 currently after India won the opening game at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium by 53 runs, followed by the Kiwis squaring it up with a 40-run victory at Rajkot.

India's win in Delhi was their first ever T20I victory over the Black Caps after ending up on the losing side in previous five matches between the two teams.

According to reports, it has rained heavily from morning to late afternoon over the last few days. The rain usually stops in the evening but leaves the ground conditions unplayable despite being under covers.

Local Tuesday forecast suggests no rain between 6 pm and midnight, but if it rains heavily again through the afternoon, there is a likelihood of the match being delayed or even called off.

The two teams will share the trophy in case of a washout.