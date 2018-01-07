India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Day 3 washed out without a single ball being bowled

The third day of the first Test between South Africa and India at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday was washed out without a single ball being bowled.

There were already rain forecast ahead of Day 3 and they turned out spot on as it rained relentlessly to disappoint the fans present at the stadium.

South Africa had ended the second day on 65 for 2 and taken their lead to 142 runs after bowling out India for 209 earlier on Saturday with Hardik Pandya scoring a fluent 93 for the visitors. Pandya was the only Indian batsman who stood up to the South African bowlers with great conviction, smashing 14 fours and one six during his innings.

Hashim Amla (4) and nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada (2) were at the crease at the end of Day 2 and will look to increase South Africa's lead on Monday, weather permitting.

India, on the other hand, will try to ensure the hosts don't set them an impossible target as the pitch is partial to fast bowlers and they very well know it won't be easy dealing with the likes of Rabada, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel in the fourth innings of the match.

The fourth day will start at the normal time, i.e., 2 pm IST but there will be extended sessions in a bid to accommodate at least 98 overs. The fifth and last day will see the same approach.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa. Out of six series so far here, they have lost five and drawn one. Many believe, this Indian team under Virat Kohli has the wherewithal to register their first series win in the rainbow nation.