India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni's T20 world record that almost went unnoticed

New Delhi: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan made all the headlines in India's 28-run win over South Africa in the 1st T20I on Sunday but a record that Mahendra Singh Dhoni broke missed most eyes.

When Dhoni took the catch to dismiss SA opener Reeza Hendricks, he went past Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara's record of 133 catches in all T20 cricket.

Sangakkara took his 133 catches in 254 matches, while Dhoni was making his 275th appearance in the format on Sunday when he broke the record.

India's Dinesh Karthik (123 catches), Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (115 catches) and West Indies' Denesh Ramdin (108 catches) are next, respectively, in the list of top five wicketkeepers with most catches in T20s.

On Sunday, Bhuvneshwar took 5/24 while Dhawan top-scored with a 39-ball 72 in India's comprehensive win. The visitors also won the ODI series 5-1 after losing the Test series 1-2.

The second and third T20I of the series are scheduled for February 21 and 24.