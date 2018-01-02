India vs South Africa: The Proteas promote upcoming series

New Delhi: India have never won a cricket series in South Africa. India have played 17 Tests against South Africa in South Africa, winning two, losing eight and drawing seven. India's home record against the Proteas is pretty good, as they have played 16 Tests, winning eight, losing five and drawing three. So the Indians have a lot of questions to answer in the rainbow nation, as they have struggled there a lot.

At the same time, the two nations share some history, right from the days of British Raj in India and Apartheid in South Africa.

The common history has been made into a splendid promotional video by Youtube channel ProteasCricket. The caption of the video reads, "The Freedom Series is the Test series between South Africa and India. It honours both nations test of character to achieve freedom through nonviolence, and their mutual love of cricket. It also recognises the fact that India was the first country to welcome back South Africa after readmission to international cricket."

The series has been named the Freedom Series to mark the two nations' freedom struggles and for the love of the game.

A series win in South Africa will see the Indians create a new world record of 10 consecutive Test series victories. India are on the back of a ninth straight straight series win after drawing the third and final Test against Sri Lanka on December 6, and are on level with Australia.

The first Test will be played on January 5th in Cape Town, the second Test will be played in Centurion from January 12th and the last match will be played at Johannesburg from January 24th. After that, the two teams will play a six-match ODI and three-game T20I series in February.