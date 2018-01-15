India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli kisses wedding ring to celebrate 150 at Centurion

Virat Kohli scored 153 on day three of the second Test at Centurion against South Africa to keep India in the game, but besides his stupendous 21st century, what also caught the eye of fans was how the India captain celebrated after reaching the landmark of 150.

Kohli, who got married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in December last year, wears his wedding ring in the chain around his neck. Soon after he scored his 150th run off Morne Morkel, the India skipper took his chain out and kissed the ring.

Kohli's century helped India cut down on South Africa's lead and limited it to just 28. India were bowled out for 307 in response to South Africa's first-innings total of 335.

Virat Kohli proudly showed everyone his engagement ring and kissed it after scoring 150* against South Africa today

Besides Kohli, opener Murali Vijay (46) and Ravichandran Ashwin (38) down the order were the other notable contributors to the Indian total.