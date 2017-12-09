India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Squads

New Delhi: After concluding the Test series by a 1-0 margin, India will now meet Sri Lanka in the shorter format. In Virat Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma will lead an Indian side brimming with youngsters, who will be looking to prove their mettle, as the senior members have been rested for the South Africa tour.

(Also read: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Ajinkya Rahane's form a worry as Men in Blue aim another clean sweep)

When is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI will be played on 10th December, 11:30 AM (IST), and 6:00 AM (GMT).

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI being held?

The 1st ODI will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

How to watch the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI will be shown on Star Sports 1 (English commentary) and Star Sports 3 (Hindi commentary). The HD versions of these channels will also broadcast the match. Hotstar.com will also live stream the match.

What are the squads for the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Chaturanga de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sachith Pathirana.