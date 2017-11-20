India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara becomes third Indian to bat on all 5 days

New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday became the third Indian batsman to bat on all five days of a Test match during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. (Day 5 Blog | Scorecard)

Pujara, 29, joined opener KL Rahul at the crease yesterday, on day 4, after the fall of Shikhar Dhawan. ML Jaisimha and current India head coach Ravi Shastri are the other two Indians to have achieved the feat.

He top-scored for India with 52 off 117 in the first innings, and once again, will be crucial to India fortunes in the match.

Jaisimha did it against Australia in 1960, scoring 20* and 74, while Shastri entered the club in 1984 against England scoring 111 and 7*.

Jaisimha was also the first ever batsman to achieve the feat. Interestingly, all these three knocks have come at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Here is the list of batsman who have batted on all five days:

List of batsman to have batted on all five days:

1. ML Jaisimha (India)

2. Geoffrey Boycott (England)

3. Kim Hughes (Australia)

4. Allan Lamb (England)

5. Ravi Shastri (India)

6. Adrian Griffith (West Indies)

7. Andrew Flintoff (England)

8. Cheteshwar Pujara (India)