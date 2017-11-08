India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Lankans land in Kolkata for full Test tour

Kolkata: Dinesh Chandimal-led Sri Lankan squad arrived for their six-week tour of India, which starts here with the first of the three-Test series, beginning on November 16.

Sri Lanka will play three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against Virat Kohli's India. The 15-member squad will hit the nets from Thursday ahead of their two-day practice game against a third-string Board President's XI at the JU (2nd Campus ground), starting November 11.

"They will take rest today and hit the nets tomorrow afternoon," the local manager added.

The last time Sri Lanka played Test matches in India was seven years back in 2009, a three-match series that they lost 0-2. Earlier this year, India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in Tests, followed by clean sweep in ODIs and the lone T20 International.

However, the islanders had a better show against Pakistan, winning away Test series in the UAE 2-0. But in the ODI series that followed, they were routed 0-5 by Pakistan.

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne (vice- captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.