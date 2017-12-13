India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: India creates history, reaches ton of 300s

New Delhi: Thanks to Rohit Sharma's heroic third ODI double ton, India became the first ODI team to score their 100th 300-plus team total - beating Sri Lanka by 141 runs in the second ODI in Mohali on Wednesday.

Following are some key statistical team highlights after the match:

India is now the only team to have scored in excess of 300 ODI runs on 100 occasions.

The team is followed by Australia, who have scored 300 plus totals 96 times, winning 85 of them.

Out of their hundred 300s, India has won 78 times, lost 20 times.

The Indian team has been dominating the cricketing world for quite sometime, and it is not much of a surprise to see that they have posted 300-plus team totals 10 times between 2009 and 2017.

