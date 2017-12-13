India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: India creates history, reaches ton of 300s
From all their opponents, India has posted the highest number of 300-plus totals against Sri Lanka, which is 21 times. India posted 305 runs against Sri Lanka in Sharjan in 1996, which was their first 300-plus total.
Comments |
Courtesy: IANS
New Delhi: Thanks to Rohit Sharma's heroic third ODI double ton, India became the first ODI team to score their 100th 300-plus team total - beating Sri Lanka by 141 runs in the second ODI in Mohali on Wednesday.
Following are some key statistical team highlights after the match:
- India is now the only team to have scored in excess of 300 ODI runs on 100 occasions.
- The team is followed by Australia, who have scored 300 plus totals 96 times, winning 85 of them.
- Out of their hundred 300s, India has won 78 times, lost 20 times.
- The Indian team has been dominating the cricketing world for quite sometime, and it is not much of a surprise to see that they have posted 300-plus team totals 10 times between 2009 and 2017.
(Also read: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma's double hundred makes it 1-1)
- India has also posted the most 300-plus home totals - 46 times, followed by South Africa (44).
- India has posted the highest number of 300-plus totals against Sri Lanka - 21 times. India posted 305 runs against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in 1996, which was their first 300-plus total.
- MS Dhoni has featured 69 times in all of India's 300-plus scores. Sachin Tendulkar has been the top scorer in 23 innings when India scored 300 or more, the most in ODI history, followed by Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan.
- India has scored 300-plus in 27 run chases, the most by any ODI team, followed by Sri Lanka's 17 instances.
- India took 34.1 overs to score 414 runs against Sri Lanka in 2009, which is the second highest in ODI's, just behind the total of 418 runs they scored against West Indies in 2011.