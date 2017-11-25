India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara survive one-ball chaos — Watch

New Delhi: Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara made sure that India take control of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur with their classy batting on Saturday. (Day 2 Blog | Scorecard)

At Tea on Day 2, India reduced the first innings deficit to 20 runs. They survived some tough chances, but in the 44th over, both the batsmen survived chaos off a single ball.

Vijay played a lofted on-drive off the fifth ball, bowled by Lahiru Gamage. But Dilruwan Perera, at short mid-on, went for the catch and collided with Pujara at the non-striker's end.

A dropped catch, indeed, but the loose ball presented Lanka with a chance to run out Pujara. The Indian batsman, on the floor, used his hands to reach safety.

Watch the video here, courtesy BCCI:

Vijay went on to hit his tenth Test hundred and at the time of filing the report, he was building the Indian innings with an unbeaten 194-run second-wicket partnership with Pujara after 71 overs.