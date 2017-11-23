India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Statistical preview

New Delhi: Denied by the weather Gods in the opening Test, a supremely confident India are set to make some strategic changes to ensure that their dominance over Sri Lanka continues in the second match of the series starting on Friday.

Having gained a psychological edge by blowing the Sri Lankan top and middle order during the final session of the drawn first Test, the teams will once again have a green track to play on at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur.

Here are all the numbers you need to know about the match:

- This will be India's 6th Test match at the VCA Stadium. They have won 3, lost 1 and drawn 1. Sri Lanka will be playing their first Test here.

- Highest team total at the venue is 566/8 decl by India against New Zealand in 2010, while the lowest is 79 by South Africa against India in 2015.

- Highest individual innings by a batsman at the venue is 253 not out by South African Hashim Amla against India in 2010.

- Best bowling figures in an innings by a bowler at the venue are 8/215 by Australian Jason Krejza against India in 2008.

- Best match bowling figures in a match are 12/98 by Ravichandran Ashwin against South Africa in 2015.

- Ashwin also has the most wickets at the venue (15), while Virender Sehwag (357) has the most runs.

- Ashwin needs another eight scalps to reach the 300-wicket mark in Test cricket. He is vying to become the quickest to reach the landmark. He has 292 wickets in 53 matches. Dennis Lillee took 56 Tests to reach this landmark.

- Kohli will captain India in a Test match against Lanka for the 8th time, thus joining Mohammad Azharuddin at 2nd-most. Arjuna Ranatunga (13) holds the record in this particular fixture.

- Cheteshwar Pujara needs 75 runs to become the first Indian and second overall to score 1000 Test runs in 2017. His average of 66.07 is the best among all the players who have scored at least 500 runs this year. South African Dean Elgar (1097) is the only player to cross the 1000-run mark so far.

- Ajinkya Rahane needs another 187 runs to reach 3,000 Test runs.

- Dinesh Chandimal needs another 42 runs to reach 3,000 runs in Test cricket.

- Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami need three and eight scalps each to reach the 100-wicket mark. Yadav will become the joint-second slowest Indian pacer to the mark along with Karsan Ghavri, who took 36 Tests.