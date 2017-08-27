Live: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI – Hosts Lanka lose two wickets early

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka battle in the third one-day international on Sunday. India are leading 2-0 in the five-match series and will look to wrap it up considering how the Lankan tour has been all one-way traffic with the visitors dominating and the hosts unable to even compete. Below you can catch not such the live scorecard of the match but also the entire coverage of the tour.

SCORECARD || FULL COVERAGE

14.20 IST: Here are the two teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga

14.15 IST: Important for Sri Lanka to make the most of the toss which they have won and have elected to bat. They need a score in the region of 270-280 to be competitive. India have so far picked wickets at regular intervals and Lanka have not been able to stitch regular partnerships. The surface has runs on offer one way or the other.

India have taken 2-0 lead in the ODI series after pulling out a three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat in the last match. The visitors had suffered a batting collapse, losing seven wickets in the space of 22 runs to be reduced to 131/7 at one stage thanks to excellent bowling by Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who returned a six-wicket haul.

But former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45 not out) and tailender Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) put together 100-run partnership to help the visitors chase down the target. Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan had put India off to a fine start with a stand of 109 runs and the visitors will bank them and Dhoni to continue their fine form. The Indians will also hope that batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and skipper Virat Kohli will get back to form after all three failed to reach double figures in the last match.

In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, will look to put breaks on the Sri Lankan batting which has failed to pose a threat in the previous matches. Sri Lanka will hope batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne, who have been called up for the remaining ODIs as a replacement for Danushka Gunathilaka and captain Upul Tharanga bring some positives into the side.

Stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera along with batsmen Niroshan Dickwella and Milinda Siriwardana will look to play a key role in the batting department. Among the bowlers, Dananjaya will look to continue his fine form. (With IANS inputs)