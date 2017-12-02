India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Statistical highlights of Day 1

New Delhi: Statistical highlights on Day One of the third cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday:

Virat Kohli (156 not out) has posted his first hundred in Tests at Feroz Shah Kotla, eclipsing the 88 vs South Africa in December 2015.

This hundred is Kohli's 20th in Tests, his fifth vs Sri Lanka. He has recorded 10 hundreds each at home and overseas in Tests.

Kohli is now the sixth Indian player to complete 20 centuries or more in Tests, joining Sachin Tendulkar (51), Rahul Dravid (36), Sunil Gavaskar (34), Virender Sehwag (23) and Mohammad Azharuddin (22).

Kohli's tally of 20 tons in 105 innings is the fifth fastest in terms of innings behind Donald Bradman (55), Sunil Gavaskar (93), Matthew Hayden (95) and Steven Smith (99).

Kohli became the sixth Indian batsman to post three centuries or more in consecutive innings -- the first five being -- four by Rahul Dravid in 2002; three by Sunil Gavaskar (twice) -- in 1971 & in 1978; three by Vijay Hazare between 1949 & 1951; three by Polly Umrigar in 1961 and three by Vinod Kambli in 1993.

Kohli has taken his runs' tally to 473 (ave. 236.50) in four innings in the current rubber. The same is now a record by an Indian skipper in the three-Test series. He has overtaken Sachin Tendulkar's aggregate of 435 (ave. 108.75) in six innings vs New Zealand in 1999-00.

Kohli took 110 balls to reach his ton. This is his fastest Test century in terms of balls faced, eclipsing the 119 balls taken by him during his unbeaten 104 in the first Test of the present rubber.

Kohli has registered six centuries, four in Tests and two in ODIs, versus Sri Lanka across all formats in 2017. No other player has recorded more international hundreds against a single opponent in a calendar year. Two batsmen had achieved the feat (six centuries) vs Australia, Desmond Haynes in 1984 and Sachin Tendulkar in 1998.

Kohli has taken his tally of runs as captain to 3033 (ave.67.40) in 32 Tests.

Besides becoming the third Indian skipper after Sunil Gavaskar (3449 at an average of 50.72 in 47 Tests) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (3454 runs at an average of 40.63 in 60 Tests) to complete 3,000 runs in Tests, Kohli is the 11th Indian batsman to complete 5,000 runs in Tests.

Kohli's distinction of taking 50 innings to reach 3,000 runs as captain is the fifth quickest in Test history. Don Bradman (37 innings) tops the charts, followed by Mahela Jayawardene (48), Graham Gooch (49) and Steven Smith (49).

Kohli, for the first time in this calendar year, has posted five centuries, bettering the four hundreds recorded by him in calendar years 2014 & 2016.

Kohli has taken his tally of runs across all formats this year to 2681 at an average of 68.74, including 11 hundreds and nine fifties, in 46 matches, establishing an Indian record in a calendar year, eclipsing the 2626 (ave.46.89) by Rahul Dravid in 53 matches in 1999.

Kohli is the seventh captain to have recorded three hundreds in consecutive innings in Tests. His 104 not out at Kolkata; 213 at Nagpur and 156 not out at Delhi have been scored in the present series. Since he had registered three in successive innings as captain vs Australia in 2014-15, Kohli became the first captain to record the feat twice.

Kohli is the only captain to post four centuries in successive innings remains South Africa's Alan Melville, achieving the feat against England between 1938-39 and 1947. The other captains to achieve the distinction are Don Bradman, Graham Gooch, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Shikhar Dhawan is averaging 25.66 in Tests at Ferozshah Kotla. His aggregate is 77 in three innings. The sequence of scores being 33 & 21 vs South Africa and 23 vs Sri Lanka on December 2, 2017.

For the first time in a calendar year, Murali Vijay has registered three hundreds. Overall, he has posted 11 tons, including two vs Sri Lanka, in Tests. His tally includes eight in Tests at home and three away from home.

During the course of his 155 vs Sri Lanka, Murali Vijay has completed his 2,000 runs in Tests at home, his tally being 2143 in 29 Tests (47 innings), including eight centuries and six fifties.

Only two players have recorded more hundreds as openers for India in Tests than Vijay's tally of 11, 33 by Sunil Gavaskar & 22 by Virender Sehwag (22).

Dhawan and Murali Vijay have managed 1455 runs at an average of 42.79 in 35 innings for the first wicket, including two century stands and five fifty-plus.

Kohli and Vijay were involved in a stand of 283 for the third wicket, which is India's highest stand for any wicket vs Sri Lanka in Tests, eclipsing the 272 for the sixth wicket between Azharuddin & Kapil Dev at Green Park, Kanpur in 1986-87.

Kohli and Vijay's stand is a record by any pair in Tests for any wicket at Feroz Shah Kotla, bettering the 278 for the fourth wicket between Gautam Gambhir & VVS Laxman vs Australia in 2008-09.

Dilruwan Perera has completed 100 wickets in 25 Tests, the quickest by a Sri Lankan, eclipsing Muttiah Muralitharan's feat of reaching the milestone in 27 Tests (vs New Zealand at Hamilton in March 1997).