India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Statistical preview

New Delhi: A confident Indian side will start the third Test match in Delhi as the favourites, starting Saturday. Virat Kohli & Co won the second match by a record margin, and the predictions are similar ahead of the third and final match.

Here are all the numbers you need to know ahead of the match:

1. Last time India played a Test match at Feroz Shah Kotla ground, India won by 188, in 2005-06.

2. A win for India (ninth) will help Kohli & Co match the record held by England and Australia for longest series wins.

3. A defeat for Sri Lanka will make them the first team to have never won a single Test in another country after 20 matches.

Also read: When and where to watch the third Test

4. Kohli needs another 25 runs to reach the 5000-run mark. If the skipper manages it in 105th innings, he will become the third quickest to do so after Sunil Gavaskar (95 innings) and Sachin Tendulkar (103).

5. Cheteshwar Pujara needs another 30 runs to beat Dean Elgar (1097) as the leading scorer in 2017. He now has 1,068, and so thus Dimuth Karunaratne, who will also play the match.

6. Ajinkya Rahane needs 185 runs to reach 3000-run mark, while Shikhar Dhawan requires another 76 runs to reach 2000.

7. R Ashwin needs another 12 wickets to overtake Zaheer Khan (311) as the 4th-highest wicket-taker for India, after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), and Harbhajan Singh (417).

8. Ravindra Jadeja needs a single scalp to reach the 50-wicket mark this year, and join Kagiso Rabada (54), Ashwin (52), and Rangan Herath (52), Nathan Lyon (51) in the list.

9. Umesh Yadav needs one scalp to reach the 100-wicket mark, while Mohammed Shami needs eight.

10. Two Lankan bowlers are also on the cusp of reaching the 100-wicket mark – Dilruwan Perera on 99 and Suranga Lakmal on 95.