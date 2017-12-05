India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Vijay Shankar plays the perfect messenger for Team India in Delhi — Watch

New Delhi: All-rounder Vijay Shanker played the role of messenger between the dressing room and batsmen in the middle during fourth day's play of third and final Test match between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Delhi.

India were looking for a timely declaration even as skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma batted with purpose at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. And taking a call on declaration needed well-informed suggestions from the coach too.

In the 47th over, India coach Ravi Shastri sent Shanker to deliver a message in the middle. And it arrived promptly, with usual paraphernalia of water bottles and towels.

Watch it here, courtesy BCCI:

Once the message was delivered, Kohli and Rohit increased the scoring rate, then finally, declaration arrived in the 53rd over albeit from the stands.

India set Lanka a 410-run target.

After rain-marred Kolkata Test ended in a thrilling draw, India won the Nagpur match by a record-equalling margin.