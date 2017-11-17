India vs Sri Lanka Live cricket score, 1st Test, Day1: SL paces hurt India

Welcome back to ZeeNews Sports for its continued international cricket coverage as India's home season enters its last series against Sri Lanka, who began the first Test on a good note on a rain-hit opening day at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Thanks for joining us back for all the live score updates from Day 2, as well as other happenings that make headlines through the day.

10:29 a.m. India raise fifty but lose Ashwin (4), who tried to drive Shanaka but could only slice it as far as the point fielder. Indian in tatters now at 50/5.

10:25 a.m. Gamage bouncer gives Ashwin an injury scare. The SL pacer's bouncer came in climbing at Ashwin who fended away. It hit him on his glove but the offie first kicked the ball away from stumps before taking off his glove and signalling for medical assistance.

10:05 a.m. Pujara (22*) is looking very sorted out there in the middle, joined by Ashwin who is on 4. India 39/4 in 21 overs. Lakmal has bowled 11 overs now and his spell reads 3/5 with 9 maidens.

9:43 a.m. Loose shot by Rahane (8), and he's gone caught behind! Shanaka drew Rahane into a drive outside off-stump and got the outside edge he was looking for. IND 30/4

9:35 a.m. Rahane finally opens his account, off the 17th ball he faced, with a four, which are also the first runs scored off Lakmal after seven consecutive maidens. IND 29/3 in 15 overs.

9:25 a.m. After Gamage bowled one delivery to complete the unfinished 12th over from yesterday, Suranga Lakmal has delivered his seventh maiden on the trot testing Rahane who has now played 11 balls and is still to open his account. IND 17/3.

9:05 a.m. Thoughts from cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle as we approach start of play at 9:15 a.m.

Brighter day today. India's quandary is that they need enough runs but also want to attack Sri Lanka while the track is so spicy. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 17, 2017

9 a.m. India resume at a shaky 17/3, which is what Suranga Lakmal's unplayable spell of six maiden overs for three wickets reduced India to in 11.5 overs possible on the entire Day 1. The team, which has Cheteshwar Pujara (8*) and Ajinkya Rahane (0*) at the crease, surely needed a pep talk before start of play, and it did huddle up (watch below) for some motivational words.

A quick pep talk for the boys as we get close to the start of Day's play #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/gGSScSbMAc — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2017

8:55 a.m. A welcoming news on a good morning is that play will begin 15 minutes early, which means we will have a 9:15 a.m. start.

Here are the revised timings for the day, provided there's no rain interruption

Day 2 of the 1st Test - Hours of play #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/cxtNr4ev1m — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2017

DAY 1 RECAP

After a four-hour rain delay, Sri Lanka asked India to bat upon winning the toss but off-and-on drizzle and bad light allowed just 11.5 over in the entire opening day of the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, it was enough for Suranga Lakmal to make full use of the juicy track in overcast conditions and take three wickets without conceding a run to rock the hosts.

Lakmal ended with figures of 3/0 in a spell of six maiden overs as he removed opener KL Rahul caught behind off the first ball of the match and then trapped skipper Virat Kohli in front, also for a duck, to leave India stunned.

He went on to take his third wicket in the form of Shikhar Dhawan (8), who inside-edged onto his stumps.

At the time umpires called stumps due to bad light, Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 8 not out and Ajinkya Rahane on 0.

Bad light and rain meant only an hour's play was possible in the day. The first session was washed away due to drizzle and wet outfield, and the second session began at 1:42 pm as play was possible only for 43 minutes.

Dinesh Chandimal won a fine toss and opted to bowl under overcast conditions as Lakmal made full use of the Eden green top.

Relishing the conditions, Lakmal produced an unplayable delivery that pitched on middle stump line and went away to take a feather edge of Rahul.

It was an agonising end to Rahul's streak of seven successive fifties. He was picked in the eleven ahead of Murali Vijay but fell to a beauty.

Continuing his dream start, Lakmal almost cleaned up Pujara with a fuller inswinger following Rahul's dismissal. But luckily for the most dependable India batsman, the ball which darted back in went inches above the middle stump.

The post-tea period began at 3:30 p.m. and there was no change to India's score in the session but the Lankans added the prize wicket of Kohli in 17 minutes of play.

In the second over after tea, skipper Kohli was trapped anticipating an away delivery when the ball sharply cut back in. Kohli went for the review but was given out on umpire's call to bring his innings to an end with zero from 11 balls.

Touring here for a Test series for the first time since 2009, Sri Lanka have lost 10 matches and drawn six as they search for a maiden win on Indian soil.