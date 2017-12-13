India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI, Mohali: Shikhar Dhawan leads India's bright start

Zee News Sports welcomes those who have joined us for our continued coverage of Sri Lanka's tour of India that has reached the heart of North India for the second ODI in Mohali's IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium.

15th over: Fifty for Shikhar Dhawan in just 47 balls, including seven fours. His 23rd ODI hundred. India 75/0

14th over: The Indian openers have hit their straps as boundaries are flowing now for the hosts. Rohit (22* off 39) is enjoying Dhawan (47* off 45) take on the Lankans. Three fours hit by the left-hander in that over bowled by Pradeep. India 70/0

10th over: The first Powerplay is out of the way for Sri Lanka but they would have wanted at least a wicket. India are watchful but Rohit and Dhawan won't be disappointed to be still together at 33/0.

6th over: It's a confident start by the Indian duo. The pitch is not even close to as menacing as Dharamsala, neither is there as much help in the air for Lankan bowlers. Dhawan (15 off 12) is especially looking in good touch. Rohit is on 11 off 21. India 26/0.

2nd over: In terms of crowd, Mohali has so far disappointed once again with one-third of the ground almost empty. Overcast skies and all the flood lights already on. Shikhar Dhawan opens his and India's account with a first ball cover drive for four off Suranga Lakmal. India 6/0.

1st over: Angelo Mathews mixes it up in the first over to keep Rohit Sharma guessing and playing six dot balls. Maiden over. India 0/0

PLAYING XIs

India: Rohit, Shikhar, Shreyas, Karthik, M Pandey, Dhoni (wk), H Pandya, Bhuvneshwar, W Sundar, Bumrah, Chahal

Sri Lanka: Gunathilaka, Tharanga, Thirimanne, Mathews, Dickwella (wk), Gunaratne, Thisara (c), Pathirana, Lakmal, Dananjaya, Pradeep

11:05 a.m. TOSS NEWS! Unchanged Sri Lanka decide to bowl after winning the toss. Rohit says. "We would have bowled as well."

10:55 a.m. BCCI confirms Washington Sundar will make his international debut today.

We have a new kid on the block. Washington Sundar is all set to make his ODI debut here in Mohali #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/VxquVkgSIa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2017

10:50 a.m. Like in the first ODI played at Dharamsala, the day/night game in Mohali will also begin at 11:30 am, preceded by the toss at 11 a.m., counter late-evening dew.

MATCH PREVIEW

Handed an embarrassing defeat in the inaugural ODI, a wounded India would look to get even against an inspired Sri Lanka in a do-or-die second match, here on Wednesday.

The loss not only hurt but was also an eye-opener for a team that has been dominant all throughout the long home season.

Proving that the opening day surrender to Sri Lanka pacers at the Eden Gardens was no aberration, the Indian batting stood exposed once again against the moving ball.

Chandigarh won't be as cold as Dharamsala but the pacers should come into play considering it is another 11:30 a.m. start to the day-night affair.

In that case, it will be another test for the Indian batsmen if the home team happens to bat first in a must-win contest.

Barring old war-horse MS Dhoni, the highly-rated batsmen seemed sitting ducks every time Suranga Lakmal pitched the ball up in the off-stump corridor.

After the experienced Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan fell early, it was an ideal opportunity for the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey to weather the initial storm and make a big score.

However, they all came a cropper and if it was not for Dhoni's fighting 65, India could well have been bowled out for their lowest ever total.

One man surely gutted looking at his team's performance would be captain Virat Kohli, who opted out of the series to get married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Italy.

Rohit, leading the side in Kohli's absence, was not amused either in his first ODI as captain, though he promised the team will learn from Dharamsala debacle and bounce back in the remaining two games.

"It is important to thrive in these conditions and come out good. It is an eye-opener for all of us," Rohit had said after the seven-wicket loss.

He is unlikely to tinker with the playing eleven but there is a possibility that Ajinkya Rahane is picked to shore up the inexperienced batting, especially the middle order.

Rahane sat out of the opening game as the team management sees him only as the back-up opener in the presence of Sharma and Dhawan.

However, he has batted in the middle-order in some of the 84 ODIs he has played.

In the bowling department, the worry for India will be the performance of Hardik Pandya, who again leaked runs as the hosts tried to defend a paltry 112.

He is in the squad as the seam-up bowling allrounder for the South Africa Test series and needs to be at the top of his game ahead of the crucial tour starting next month.

Considering Sri Lanka cantered to victory in 20.4 overs, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav did not come on to bowl. They would be itching to get back into action after a month's gap.

While India find themselves in an unusual situation at home, Sri Lanka have a golden opportunity to seal the series after ending a 12-match losing streak with a thumping win in Dharamsala.

New Zealand too were on the cusp of history last month but faltered after winning the series opener as India bounced back to win the next two games.

The win must have done a world of good to the islanders' confidence after the beating they took at the hands of India at home and away this season.

Lakmal was lethal again on a helping pitch while Angelo Mathews too made a promising return with the ball.

Also effective on a seaming surface was pacer Nuwan Pradeep. The batting too clicked and completed the modest chase rather comfortably.

As put by Rohit after the match, another 70-80 runs and it could have been a different story with the ball still moving in the evening. (PTI)