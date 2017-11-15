हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
India vs Sri Lanka: Rain threatens first Test, India cancel practice

The Indian cricket team on Wednesday cancelled its scheduled training session on the eve of the first Test against Sri Lanka due to inclement weather.

IANS| Last Updated: Nov 15, 2017, 10:44 AM IST
Comments |
File photo of the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata under covers (PTI)

Kolkata: The Indian cricket team on Wednesday cancelled its scheduled training session on the eve of the first Test against Sri Lanka due to inclement weather.

"Due to rainy weather, practice has been cancelled. The team will remain confined to the hotel today," an India team management official said.

The skies were overcast and a slight drizzle hit the city on Wednesday, which meant even if Virat Kohli and Co. hit the venue for their 9 a.m. training, they would be confined to indoor facilities of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

"Light rain will continue for the next two days. The weather will clear up only after that," a weather department official said.

India blanked Sri Lanka 9-0 across all formats a few months ago at the latter's own backyard and will hope for similar results when the two sides meet again at home.

Tags:
India vs Sri LankaKolkataEden GardensIndiaSri LankaVirat Kohli
