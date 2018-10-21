हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs West Indies 1st ODI live updates

India take on West Indies in the 1st ODI of a 5-match series between the two nations at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. 

India take on West Indies in the 1st ODI of a 5-match series between the two nations at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. 

Here are the live-match updates:

# West Indies are off to a jittery start early on having lost debutant Chanderpaul Hemraj cheaply. Kieron Powell and Shai Hope will be looking to build a steady partnersip at this stage and lead the visitors on to a steady total. West Indies 26/1 (6 overs)

# Shai Hope is the next man on the crease for the visitors. 

#Wicket! Chandarpaul Hemraj who makes his debut for the West Indies has been sent back to the pavillion after attempting to smash a boundary off a short delivery by Shami Ahmed. Hemraj has been bowled for 9 off 15 balls by Shami Ahmed. West Indies 19/1 (4.3 overs)

#WI XI: K Powell, C Hemraj, S Hetmyer, S Hope, M Samuels, R Powell, J Holder, A Nurse, D Bishoo, K Roach, O Thomas

#IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, R Pant, R Jadeja, U Yadav, M Shami, K Ahmed, Y Chahal

# India win the toss and have elected to field first. 

India recorded a whitewash in the recently concluded 2-match Test series against West Indies after a dismal campaign against England away from home where they were trounced at every stage.

Skipper Virat Kohli led from the front, ensuring dominant performances against the visitors who failed to put up much of a fight. Youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant further made their presence felt for India, scoring runs at a consistent pace with confident performances through thick and thin.  

The Windies will be looking to ensure a strong fight in the limited overs format, despite the absence of proven cricketers like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard. Batsman Evin Lewis was also recently ruled out of the limited overs squad after opting out due to personal reasons. 

However, the presence of the likes of Jason Holder and experienced batsman Marlon Samuels augurs well for the Windies.   

Squad: 

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas and Obed McCoy.

