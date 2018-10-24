India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Updates

India take on West Indies in the second ODI of the 5-match series scheduled between the two nations at Vishakapatnam on Wednesday.

WI XI: K Powell, C Hemraj, S Hope, M Samuels, S Hetmyer, R Powell, J Holder, A Nurse, D Bishoo, K Roach, O McCoy

IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, A Rayudu, R Pant, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, Y Chahal, U Yadav, M Shami, K Yadav

#India win the toss and opt to bat first

India recorded a comprehensive 8-wicket win in the 1st ODI at Guwahati against the West Indies following excellent performances from skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma.

Kohli and Sharma smashed 140 and 152 runs apiece to ensure a comfortable win despite being handed a steep target of 322 with opener Shikhar Dhawan dismissed early.

At the same time, the bowlers had a night to forget with pace-bowlers Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed failing to make their presence felt.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder will be eager to register a win at Vishakapatnam following a commendable performance with the bat at Guwahati, setting the stage for the rest of the tournament.

Squads for 2nd ODI:

India - Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas and Obed McCoy.