India vs West Indies: Evin Lewis withdraws from Windies ODI, T20I squad citing personal reasons

West Indies opening batsman Evin Lewis has withdrawn from the official squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against India citing personal reasons as confirmed by the ICC on Wednesday, October 17.

The 26-year-old has scored four international hundreds so far in his career, going on to establish himself as a vital performer in white-ball cricket for West Indies. His decision has emerged as nothing short of a blow for the Carribean based cricket team who were whitewashed 2-0 in the recently concluded Test series against India.

Lewis had been included as a part of the squad for the limited-overs leg by Cricket West Indies despite his decision to refuse a central contract for the 2018-19 season.

Evin Lewis has withdrawn from the Windies squad for their ODI and T20I series against India, citing personal reasons. ➡️ https://t.co/k74kfNZftW pic.twitter.com/wmrnOkEVrH — ICC (@ICC) October 17, 2018

Kieron Powell and Nicholas Pooran have been announced as replacements in the ODI and T20 squad respectively. Powell was extremely impressive at the top of the order for the Windies in the Test series recently, setting the stage early on with aggressive performances.

Pooran, on the other hand, has been hailed for his ability to emerge as a match-winner under pressure, making his presence felt in the Carribean Premier League for the Barbados Tridents.

The Windies are missing out on the presence of reliable performers like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell with Lewis's absence further weakening an already depleted squad. Fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph has also been sidelined for the visitors with fellow left-arm seamer Obed McCoy selected as the replacement in the ODI squad.

The first ODI is all set to take place on October 21 at Guwahati.

ODI squad: Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas

T20I squad: Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas