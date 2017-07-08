India vs West Indies T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: Team India clinched the five-match ODI series 3-1 against West Indies after winning the fifth and final ODI by 8 wickets to register third consecutive ODI series victory against Carribean side. The Men in Blue would now be up against the West Indies in the only T20I at Sabina Park on Sunday.

When?

India and West Indies will meet in the T20I in Jamaica. The T20I will be played on Sunday, July 9, 2017.

Time?

The T20I match between India and West Indies begins at 9:00 PM IST (Sunday evening). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of live action.

Where?

The T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Sabina Park in Kingston. The weather forecast in the city says that it will cloudy throughout with heavy rain in the evening.

Where to watch it?

The T20I match between India and West Indies can be streamed live on SonyLIV. The match will telecast on Ten 1 HD, Ten 3, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.