India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies: Ticket sales for Mumbai ODI to begin from Tuesday

Tickets can only be booked online through the 'Book My Show' website with no physical sale of tickets made available.  

Online ticket sales for the October 29 One Day International between India and West Indies are all set to begin from Tuesday, a senior CCI official said on Monday.

The match which was originally allotted to the Wankhede Stadium was later shifted to the picturesque Brabourne Stadium (run by Cricket Club of India) as the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had cited financial constraints in hosting the game.

"The online sale of tickets for the October 29 game will start tomorrow. Around 22,000 tickets will be sold and rates vary from Rs 1,000 to Rs 25,000," the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The official also said that tickets can be booked online through the 'Book My Show' website, adding that there will be no physical sale of tickets at all. 

International Cricket returns to the CCI after a period of almost nine years. It had last hosted a Test match in 2009 and a One Day International way back in 2006.

The Brabourne stadium has usually hosted practice matches of visiting international teams in the past.  

