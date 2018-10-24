Virat Kohli fastest to reach 10,000 runs ODI landmark

Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 runs in ODI cricket on Wednesday when he scored 81 runs against the West Indies during the 2nd ODI at Vishakapatnam.

Kohli has accumulated 10000 runs in just 205 innings with an average of 58.69 which is the highest in ODI cricket amongst batsman who have played at least 50 matches.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar achieved the feat in 259 innings while Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting needed 263 and 266 innings respectively.

Kohli enjoys the unique distinction of scoring 15 more hundreds than Sachin Tendulkar after 205 innings in ODI Cricket. He also emerged as the second youngest batsman after the "Little Master" to aggregate 10,000 ODI runs in cricketing history.

Kohli has been in excellent form for India in recent times especially during the away tour against England where he emerged as one of the highest run-getters. He has retained the same form during the ODI series against West Indies despite being rested for the Asia Cup.

The 29-year-old cricketer will be looking to ensure more of the same in the upcoming clashes against the West Indies and the tour of Australia thereafter.